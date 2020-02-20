Charleston community asks for more communication after uptick in crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People living in Charleston’s west side say they’re concerned about an uptick in crimes. They’re now asking to see more police officers on the streets and communicating with neighbors.
On Wednesday, Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran held a community meeting to address the issues.
The meeting mainly focused on crime statistics for District 3, but it was open to every one.
"Tonight wasn't really about solving anything in specific," Sakran said. "It was about hearing from our folks at the police department and understanding that it's about working in partnership with them and having the opportunity to hear from our constituents."
The meeting comes after a shooting that happened in the area on Tuesday night.
People who live near the area say they're tired of hearing gun shots and they want more communication from police as to what's going on in their neighborhoods.
"It's scary to come home after 7 o'clock and right after that you read about it on social media," said Dan Anderson, who lives in Wagener Terrace.
Charleston police found that there have been an increase in auto thefts and car break-ins in the West Side.
Capt. Dustin Thompson says that people need to be locking their doors and making sure all of their personal belongings are not in the car.
"All the concerns that came through tonight are not new concerns, they're thinking that are bothering this community and things we can address," Thompson said.
Residents in those neighborhoods also brought up ideas on starting neighborhood watch groups.
They also want to find ways to send information from their home security cameras to police.
