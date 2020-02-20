Classroom Champions: Teacher wants books for history students at Charleston Math and Science

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teacher at a Lowcountry school wants to give his students a diverse experience. He’s asking for books that expose them to unconventional and challenging ideas.
History class does not take a backseat to STEM instruction at Charleston Charter School for Math and Science.
History teacher Austin Lassiter says his students are creative and driven, and come to class looking for new challenges.
To keep them all on the same page, Lassiter needs more copies of classics such as Slaughterhouse-Five, The Odyssey, The Help, and a few others.
He is so close to completing the funding for his request on the Donors Choose website. He only needs $140 more.
If you’d like to become a Live 5 Classroom Champion for these students by making a contribution, click here.
All donations are tax deductible, and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for the purpose intended.
Look for a classroom to support every Wednesday, on Live 5 News at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.