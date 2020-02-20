Clemson student reported missing found dead in Tennessee, deputies say

SEVIER COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Clemson University student who had been missing since late Sunday night has been found dead in Tennessee.
John Andrew Martin, Jr., was found in Sevier County, Tennessee, along with his vehicle on Thursday, authorities confirmed.
Pickens County deputies said the 21-year-old had last been seen at a home in the Clemson area at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday. Sheriff Rick Clark said detectives were able to track an IP address when Martin accessed his Clemson email account.
“The prayers of the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy," Clark said. "I would also like to give my sincere thanks to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for their willingness to assist our Detectives during this investigation.”
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.
