Coast Guard plans to bring more assets, people to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During his State of the Coast Guard address Thursday in Charleston, the agency’s Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz will announce plans to bring more assets and people to the Holy City.
Over the next five years, the Coast Guard will homeport multiple new ships in the area and consolidate its operations to the Charleston area, growing the Lowcountry into one of the nation’s largest concentrations of Coast Guard assets and people.
Adm. Schultz will also reflect on the organization’s successes over the past year, including the Coast Guard response to Hurricane Dorian, detail the Fiscal Year 2021 President’s Budget Request, and outline the shared vision for the future of the Service.
Several Coast Guard members will also be honored during the address, including Ensign Roberto DiRado, a servicemember based in Charleston who helped seize more than 13,000 pounds of illegal drugs.
The address is set for 1 p.m. at the Charleston cruise ship terminal.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.