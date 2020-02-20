Cops: Two people arrested after chase on I-26 ends after suspect’s car runs into mechanical issues

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two people have been arrested in a car chase on I-26 after the suspect’s car ran into mechanical issues Wednesday night.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Amber Rambert of Hanahan and 28-year-old Carl Moultrie of Huger. Both are charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren.
Moultrie faces additional charges of driving under suspension and improper lane change.
The incident started when officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Crown Victoria for a moving violation on Ashley Phosphate Road.
“The vehicle pulled into a parking lot and fled when officers approached,” NCPD officials said."The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued."
A report states that as the driver was fleeing, the vehicle struck another vehicle near Ashley Phosphate Road and Rivers Avenue. Investigators say the vehicle continued to flee and entered I-26 from Remount Road.
According to police, the vehicle traveled on I-26 to exit 194, at which time the driver left the interstate and the vehicle became disabled due to mechanical issues.
“At some point during the pursuit, the driver and passenger switched seats,” police said.
