Deputies arrest driver accused of striking school crossing guard and driving off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a driver accused of striking a school crossing guard in Charleston and driving off.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Shareatha Monique Generic Price on Thursday.
She’s charged with disregarding a school crossing guard directing traffic and leaving the scene of an accident with minor injuries.
The charges stem from a hit-and-run on Jan. 24 that resulted in minor injuries for a CCSO school crossing officer outside Charleston Charter School for Math and Science at 1002 King St. in Charleston.
“The incident was captured on video and a cellphone image that showed a Honda Civic with paper tags,” the sheriiff’s office said."Over the course of the investigation, deputies researched multiple recently registered vehicles matching the description of the suspect vehicle."
A report states investigators identified a vehicle registered shortly after the incident to a resident of King Street.
“Today, the deputies developed probable cause and arrested Shareatha Monique Generic Price, 26,” CCSO officials said. “We thank everyone who helped spread the word and share the video and images.”
