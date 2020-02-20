Deputies: Man charged in Summerville gas station armed robbery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One man has been charged following an armed robbery at a gas station in Summerville Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the Sunoco in the 9900 block of Dorchester road around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday where they spoke with the clerk who said a man wearing a “Jason” mask came into the store and took out a knife. He then demanded cash from both registers before running away, according to the incident report.
The clerk said the man later identified as 32-year old Johnny Brooks then went back into the store and took more items including what the clerk thought was beer.
During the investigation at the gas station, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies were flagged down by a citizen stating that the suspect was seen riding a bike down Ballantine Drive in Wescott Plantation.
When deputies stopped Brooks, he had a duffle bag with him which had a white hockey mask, a 13-inch kitchen knife, as well as an unopened pack of beer and cigarettes inside, the report stated.
