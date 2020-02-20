DHEC confirms case of mumps at North Charleston High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms a case of the mumps was found in a person at North Charleston High School earlier in February.
DHEC sent out a letter to anyone who may have been exposed to the person between Feb. 6-7, 2020 and advised others to be on the lookout for symptoms.
People with mumps can spread it for two days before the salivary glands begin to swell and five days after the swelling begins.
Anyone who has been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine has a lower chance of infection and the letter asked those who may have come in contact with the person to monitor for symptoms through March 3, 2020.
“Other common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite,” the letter stated. “Symptoms usually appear about 16-18 days after infection, but can range from 12-25 days after infection. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms and often do not know they have the disease.”
Anyone with questions can contact the Lowcountry On-Call Epidemiologist at 843-441-1091.
Last fall, the College of Charleston had to take steps to contain a mumps outbreak. A person at Summerville High School was also diagnosed with the mumps last year.
