Family members conducting search for missing Horry County woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Family members of missing 61-year-old Horry County woman Marianne Marsh were busy conducting a search Thursday morning for her in the Conway area.
Joy MacBay, Marsh’s daughter, posted to social media that three people would gather to walk the railroad tracks starting at University Forest in Conway. The meeting point was Seacoast Church in Socastee.
MacBay invited anyone from the community who would like to join, stating “the more eyes the better.”
Authorities said Marsh was last seen the morning of Feb. 14 near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway.
She was last heard from that same afternoon.
Police said Marsh has a medical condition requiring medication and typically needs a cane to walk.
A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money to cover expenses related to the search.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.
