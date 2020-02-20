FIRST ALERT: Wet, windy and rainy Thursday. A few wet snowflakes possible Friday morning.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system will bring a wet, windy and cold Thursday to the Lowcountry. Rain will become more widespread, steadier and heavier as the day wears on. Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s this morning to the low 40s by this afternoon. The northeasterly breeze will add to the chill making the temperatures feel like the 30s this afternoon. Rain will continue into this evening before becoming spottier overnight as the moisture begins to move offshore. There may be just enough cold air on the tail end of this storm to mix in a few wet snowflakes briefly early Friday morning. All moisture should be long gone by sunrise on Friday with clouds giving way to sunshine during the day. Expect another chilly day with highs only in the 40s. The wind will calm down Friday night allowing temperatures to turn very cold by Saturday morning. Inland areas will fall into the mid to upper 20s with low to mid 30s near the coastline.