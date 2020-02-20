Georgetown looking to make $4M in stormwater improvements

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown is applying for a Federal Economic Development Administration Grant to improve the drainage infrastructure, and alleviate flooding in certain problem areas within the Historic District of the City.
The EDA grant would be for more than $3.3 million, but the total cost of the project would be more than $4.2 million.
Downtown Georgetown is an area that floods often, specifically during hurricane season. The city mentions Hurricane Florence in its grant application as one of the bigger floods, which caused significant financial hardship for businesses on Front St. During that time businesses were closed for days.
The city also says that the impassable evacuation routes posed a high risk for the thousands of residents and visitors in the area.
The city did apply for this grant weeks ago, but it will be months before they hear back. And they say the remaining $800,000 to pay for the improvements would come from the city's fund over the span of the project.
They are looking to start the project by the beginning of 2021, and hope to complete it by 2024.
This is also not the first time the city has looked to make changes to alleviate flooding in recent years. In 2013 Georgetown and SCDOT invested $14.4 million into stormwater infrastructure improvements, but flooding is still a problem.
The meeting to discuss the grant further will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Georgetown City Hall.
