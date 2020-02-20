Groundbreaking ceremony held for waterfront hotel in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Charleston Thursday morning to ceremoniously break ground on a prominent waterfront hotel.
Gov. Henry McMaster and former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley attended. Part of the project includes the expansion of Waterfront Park which was named Joe Riley Waterfront Park in his honor.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was also there with several representatives from the development company. They spoke about the desire to to extend and increase the public’s access to the waterfront on the peninsula.
The Cooper Hotel will include a great lawn for activities, a dock, an infinity pool overlooking the water, a rooftop lounge, ballrooms, ground-floor retail shops and a cafe. The hotel is located between the pineapple fountain and Fleet Landing.
“Charleston is really becoming a model, not only for our state and the country, but for the world," McMaster said. "The way they think things out, a lot of vision involved. For example, the extension of the park across the front of the hotel which will eventually connect across the bridge and the water.”
Tecklenburg addressed the well-known flooding issues in the downtown Charleston area. He said there is a drainage outfall that serves the part of the city where the hotel will be built. Tecklenburg said they had to move it to make room for the hotel and said they are increasing the outfall’s capacity for drainage in the area.
“Flooding is a real challenge in Charleston and it’s getting to be more of one,” McMaster said. “I know Mayor Tecklenburg and other leaders are working on the plan for drainage... I’m confident that if we put our heads together and have a little vision we can make water our friend we can keep Charleston growing and people are going to be happy.”
The hotel is expected to open in 2022.
