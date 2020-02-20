‘I want my family’s stuff back,’ judge yells at suspect accused of stealing from his home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Emotions ran high inside a Charleston County courtroom Thursday morning when a judge yells at a suspect accused of breaking into his home.
The suspect, Kevin Corley is one of three men accused of breaking into Judge James Gosnell's home in January.
Corley, Brice Johnson and Travonte Riley are facing charges in connection with the burglary.
Charleston Police say computers, jewelry, silver flatware, watches and vintage coins were stolen.
Judge Gosnell told the bond court judge that he lies awake at night, thinking about the crime.
He said what really bothers him is what happened before the burglary.
Gosnell said one of his family members allowed one of the suspect's to change clothes in his house to go to a funeral.
On Thursday morning, Gosnell was on the other side of the bench as a victim for the third time in the case.
The suspect Corley heard loud and clear Gosnell's words.
The judge said the break-in was caught on his surveillance cameras, and the cameras also were stolen.
Gosnell said his DVR was not taken and the saved video helped police identify the suspects.
"My family heirlooms are gone. I got a computer back. They could have had the computer," Gosnell told the judge. "I want my family's stuff back, I am enraged. I just ask upon the court to at least follow the recommendation of the solicitor at this time, and I will be following this case to the nth degree, I promise you that."
The solicitor told the judge based on Kevin Corley's criminal record, he considered Corley to be the most dangerous of the three suspects.
Bond was set at $150,000 on charges of burglary and grand larceny.
If Corley makes bond he must wear a GPS monitor and be under house arrest.
