James Island hires Jamar McKoy of North Carolina as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island has found their man.
The Trojans announced on Thursday that they’ve hired Jamar McKoy from Hunter Huss high school in North Carolina to serve as their new head football coach.
McKoy replaces Ike Allred who stepped down last month after 6 seasons.
In his 6 seasons at Hunter Huss, his alma mater, McKoy put together a record of 47-29 including 40 wins in the last 4 years. He also won 2 conference championships.
He’ll have his hands full at James Island, where the Trojans have won just 8 games combined the past 4 seasons. The school should also get help from the fact that they’re moving down to 4-A starting in 2020.
With the James Island job now being filled, that leaves Summerville, Ashley Ridge, Wando, Timberland and St. John’s as Lowcountry schools still looking for head football coaches.
