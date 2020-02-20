Large police presence near Summerville area apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - There is currently a large police presence near an apartment complex in the Summerville area.
At least eight patrol cars are in the area of 17A and Linger Longer Drive near the Summerwind Apartments and the River Birch subdivision. The Summerville YMCA at the Ponds and Dorchester Memorial Gardens also aren’t far away.
Some cars belong to the North Charleston police department and others belong to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Law enforcement could be seen searching an area of woods nearby with flashlights.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
