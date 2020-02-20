Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff has been chosen to lead the state Department of Public Safety on an interim basis after the agency's prior chief resigned in the aftermath of a cheating scandal involving state troopers. Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that the agency's board approved former Tift County Sheriff Gary Vowell to serve as interim public safety commissioner. He will take over for Col. Mark McDonough, who resigned last week at Kemp's request. The turnover at the top of the agency that oversees the Georgia State Patrol comes after an entire graduation class of the patrol's Trooper School was fired or resigned in January over accusations of cheating on an online exam.