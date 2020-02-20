Live 5 Scambusters: You don’t have to pay for a 2020 Census job

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you're looking for part-time work or a side job to make extra cash, the U.S. Census Bureau is still hiring for thousands of workers, but you need to recognize the real jobs from the scams.
“Between now and the end of February we are still going to ask interested applicants to come online and apply and get their name in the hat,” Census Bureau media specialist Lindy Studds said.
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting about 500,000 part-time employees across the country. The census mailers start going out in March and most census employees won’t start knocking on doors until this summer. The temporary jobs offer competitive pay and flexible hours.
Scam artists have been trying to lure in their own recruits. A warning from the Better Business Bureau says scam artists have set up fake census jobs where you may be asked to pay for your training or submit personal and banking information for a credit check.
“Not only do we not ask for any money upfront for these census jobs that we are currently recruiting for but we actually pay these employees for their training time,” Studds said. “We don’t ask you to pay us.”
The Census Bureau has used job fairs and employment sites to recruit new employees, but the number one source for information on these jobs is the official website, 2020census.gov/jobs.
“I would encourage anybody if they are concerned about if this is the right jobs website to apply through or that, just take the worry away and go directly to the source,” Studds said.
You will need to submit the following when you apply:
- Social Security number
- Home address (physical location and mailing address)
- Email address and phone number
- Date and place of birth
If you think you’ve encountered a fraudulent census job, call 800-923-8282 to report it.
