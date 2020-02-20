Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA 1st round
Carolina Forest 55, Wando 51
Conway 57, Stratford 53
Fort Dorchester 63, White Knoll 55 - The Patriots will host Carolina Forest in round 2 on Saturday
Goose Creek 52, St. James 28 - Demetri Simmons and Shakarian Nelson each had 13 points to lead Goose Creek to the win. The Gators will host Sumter in round 2 on Saturday.
Sumter 52, Ashley Ridge 50 - Ahmed Brown had 17 points to lead the Swamp Foxes in a losing effort
River Bluff 48, West Ashley 42
West Florence 72, James Island 62
Class AAAA 1st round
Colleton County 69, Airport 51 - The Cougars will host Myrtle Beach in round 2 on Saturday
Class AA 1st round
Burke 68, Columbia 57 - The Bulldogs will head to Whale Branch for round 2 on Saturday
Johnsonville 102, Philip Simmons 54
North Charleston 85, Barnwell 67 - The Cougars will travel to Johnsonville on Saturday for round 2
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50, Eau Claire 31 - The Landsharks will host Woodland in round 2
Woodland 56, East Clarendon 34
