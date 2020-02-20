Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)
Source: Pixabay (Source: Pixabay)
February 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 11:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class AAAAA 1st round

Carolina Forest 55, Wando 51

Conway 57, Stratford 53

Fort Dorchester 63, White Knoll 55 - The Patriots will host Carolina Forest in round 2 on Saturday

Goose Creek 52, St. James 28 - Demetri Simmons and Shakarian Nelson each had 13 points to lead Goose Creek to the win. The Gators will host Sumter in round 2 on Saturday.

Sumter 52, Ashley Ridge 50 - Ahmed Brown had 17 points to lead the Swamp Foxes in a losing effort

River Bluff 48, West Ashley 42

West Florence 72, James Island 62

Class AAAA 1st round

Colleton County 69, Airport 51 - The Cougars will host Myrtle Beach in round 2 on Saturday

Class AA 1st round

Burke 68, Columbia 57 - The Bulldogs will head to Whale Branch for round 2 on Saturday

Johnsonville 102, Philip Simmons 54

North Charleston 85, Barnwell 67 - The Cougars will travel to Johnsonville on Saturday for round 2

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50, Eau Claire 31 - The Landsharks will host Woodland in round 2

Woodland 56, East Clarendon 34

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.