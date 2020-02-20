Man suspected of T-Mobile armed robbery is former state prisons employee

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of two men accused of kidnapping a T-Mobile employee and robbing his North Charleston store is a former state prisons employee.
On Thursday afternoon, 25-year old Kain Jackson and 26-year Sheik Johnson went in front of a bond judge. Bond was denied for both on a kidnapping charge.
A spokeswoman for the corrections department says Johnson is a former employee.
North Charleston police say technology helped capture the two suspects.
The items that were stolen were 50 iPhones, 15 iPads and eight Apple watches. According to investigators, one of the phones had a tracking device on it.
According to Investigators, Jackson and Johnson followed the victim home from the T-Mobile store on Rivers Avenue Tuesday night after he locked up for the night.
Cops say when the victim got home, a man approached him at gunpoint and ordered him into the car. The victim said he was then driven back to the store.
The victim told officers that one of the men put on rubber gloves and told him to open the back door and turn off the alarm. He said the robbers also got away with $1,500 in cash.
Cops tracked the suspects’ car to I-26 in Lexington County where state troopers stopped it and found the stolen merchandise and two guns.
According to court papers, one of the suspects told investigators the plan was to sell the iPhones in Columbia.
