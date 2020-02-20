North Charleston Police Department names new assistant chief

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess has promoted a department veteran to the role of assistant chief following the retirement of outgoing assistant chief David Cheatle.
Greg Gomes, a North Charleston native with 24 years of experience with the department, has been named to the role.
“When you look around the North Charleston Police Department, Greg Gomes has stood out as an individual who intimately understands police work, who has shown remarkable compassion and interesting working directly in the community," Chief Burgess said in a statement. “In North Charleston, we ask our officers to be more than enforcers of the law, we ask our officers to be community builders, and I know that Greg Gomes is the embodiment of that sentiment.”
He began his career in the uniform division before moving to the Police and Community Team. From 2001 to 2013, Gomes worked in the Narcotics and Investigations Unit where he was a Corporal and then was promoted to Sergeant then Lieutenant.
“Greg Gomes is wholly dedicated to the City of North Charleston," Mayor Keith Summey said. "He is well qualified for the job, but more importantly, he cares deeply about the citizens of our city and their wellbeing,” said Mayor Keith Summey. “Throughout his career, Greg has been focused on building relationships within the community, and as Assistant Chief he will only further facilitate those efforts spanning 24 years. Our city owes a debt of gratitude to David Cheatle for his years of service to our community, and his outstanding professionalism that has led to an exceptional North Charleston Police Department.”
In 2013, Games was promoted to Captain over the Office of Professional Standards. In 2016, he took over the role of deputy chief in the compliance and standards division.
“I am excited for the opportunity and eager for the task at hand,” Gomes said. “As throughout my career, I pledge to the citizen of North Charleston to continue working on their behalf to make our city an even better place. Our Police Department is here to serve our citizens, and I’m energized to continue doing my part to build upon the work we have accomplished so far.”
