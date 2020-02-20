North Charleston Police Department names new assistant chief

“Greg Gomes is wholly dedicated to the City of North Charleston," Mayor Keith Summey said. "He is well qualified for the job, but more importantly, he cares deeply about the citizens of our city and their wellbeing,” said Mayor Keith Summey. “Throughout his career, Greg has been focused on building relationships within the community, and as Assistant Chief he will only further facilitate those efforts spanning 24 years. Our city owes a debt of gratitude to David Cheatle for his years of service to our community, and his outstanding professionalism that has led to an exceptional North Charleston Police Department.”