Opponents say Charleston’s new stormwater design standards fail to address flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some opponents believe the city of Charleston’s new Stormwater Design Standards Manual fails to hold developers accountable for the flooding their construction methods can cause.
The first meeting to allow for public comments on the new guidelines is scheduled for Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at St. Johns High School.
The rules are meant to give the city and developers procedures that could reduce issues seen in local communities like Johns Island, where flooding has become a way of life for some homeowners.
However, opponents argue the new standards don’t go far enough to require developers to avoid a technique called fill and build, where low lying areas are filled in to provide a level surface for construction.
“This stormwater manual is very friendly, very very friendly to developers. It’s very friendly to a city that wants to expand,” said College of Charleston professor Phillip Dustan. “It pays minimal attention to this idea of water and water capacity and the water capacity of the land that is so vitally important.”
