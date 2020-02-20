Police to announce arrests in ‘Operation Caught in the Creek’

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police plan to announce the results Thursday morning of a four-day operation that has involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
That news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The operation, dubbed “Operation Caught in the Creek,” took place between Feb. 12 and this past Sunday, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, NCIS and multiple police agencies throughout the state joined Goose Creek Police, which initiated the operation, he said.
Police have not yet said how many people were arrested or the nature of the alleged crimes involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
