Police investigating after man shot in the shoulder in Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff | February 19, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 9:03 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.

Charleston police say it happened in the area of Stuart Street.

The victim was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators say there are no suspects in custody at this time. A call for the shooting was received at 6:31 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on-duty CPD detective.

