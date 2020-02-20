Police investigating after man shot in the shoulder in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.
Charleston police say it happened in the area of Stuart Street.
The victim was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.
Investigators say there are no suspects in custody at this time. A call for the shooting was received at 6:31 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on-duty CPD detective.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.