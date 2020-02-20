Police still searching for Walterboro bank robbery suspect

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police are still looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank inside a Walmart earlier in February.
The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the WoodForest Bank in the Walmart in the 2100 block of Bells Highway.
When officers arrived, they cleared the area and were then informed that the man pictured passed a note demanding money.
The robber was said to be wearing all black, standing approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build.
Police say he left in a 4-door dark sedan with an unknown driver. Police describe it as a Volvo with a missing rear passenger-side hubcap.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at Walterboro Police Department 843-782-1047.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call, email, or text your anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or 1-800-222-TIPS. Anyone with information can also text “TIPSC plus your message” to 274637.
