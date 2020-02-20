Some Lowcountry residents have unclaimed property waiting at state treasurer’s office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When companies can’t locate people owed money from inheritances, old life insurance policies or refunds, those funds end up at the South Carolina Treasurer’s Office.
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis says the state is holding $690 million from such sources until their rightful owners can claim them. The office holds amounts from about $5 up to $1 million for people authorities have not been able to locate.
Here are more than 110 Lowcountry residents listed as having some amount of unclaimed property being held. The names are listed at random, so be sure to check the full list:
- Albetta Rembert - Saint Stephen
- Alice Ayers - Moncks Corner
- Alicia Hardee - North Charleston
- Amanda Clark - Hollywood
- April Reece - Hanahan
- Aquilla S Lyons - Smoaks
- Ashley Boillard - Bonneau
- Ashley Legette - Islandton
- Barbara Mason - Ravenel
- Barry Anderson - Charleston
- Ben Sapp - Meggett
- Benjamin Langdale - Walterboro
- Betty Owens - Moncks Corner
- Brenda Houten - Hanahan
- Brendan Daniels - Moncks Corner
- Brett Whitney - Summerville
- Calvin Roper - Edisto Island
- Carol Rogers - Ladson
- Carole King - Seabrook Island
- Christina N. Writesel - Cottageville
- Christopher Mincey - Summerville
- Cleveion Ferguson - Saint George
- Cora Palmer - Moncks Corner
- Cynthia Brown - Goose Creek
- David Carter - Walterboro
- Derrick Simmons - Hanahan
- Dorothy Green Smith - McClellanville
- Earnestine Sumpter - Moncks Corner
- Eddie W. Sallie - Lincolnville
- Edith Johnson - Ladson
- Edward McCollum - Edisto Island
- Edward Mitchell - Summerville
- Elizabeth Loftus - Johns Island
- Elizabeth Stanley - Mount Pleasant
- Estate of Ollie Bligen - Hollywood
- Evelyn Bryant - Harleyville
- Evelynea J. Geiger - Walterboro
- Evola Diaz - Seabrook Island
- Frances Orvin - Moncks Corner
- Gary Cartee - Summerville
- Harvey Harold - Moncks Corner
- Helen Wylle - Folly Beach
- Jackie Knight -Harleyville
- Jaime Oliver - Goose Creek
- James Ramich - Kiawah
- Jamie Shuler - Jamestown
- Janet Green - North Charleston
- Jeffrey Taylor - Mount Pleasant
- Jennifer Pringle - Folly Beach
- Jeremy Medlin - Ravenel
- Jody Sims - Bonneau
- Joe C. Meriweather - Walterboro
- Joesph Burke - Summerville
- John Barker - Charleston
- John Moore - North Charleston
- Johnathan Dacorte - Goose Creek
- Jordan Hillumn - Goose Creek
- Joseph Harley - Lodge
- Junior Ceacal - McClellanville
- Kelli Parker - Hanahan
- Kevin Simmons - Smoaks
- Kim Whitley - North Charleston
- Laura Patrick - Charleston
- Laverne Meggett - Edisto Island
- Lois Kimmer- Folly Beach
- Louisamae Hill - Awendaw
- Louise Williams - Hanahan
- Luke Williams - Johns Island
- Lydia F. Cooper - Summerville
- Marshall J. Knight - Summerville
- Martha Davis - Goose Creek
- Mary Pinckney - McClellanville
- Michael Green - James Island
- Mildred Koester - Moncks Corner
- Minnie Wilder - Russellville
- Miriam Thompson - Huger
- Monica Brown - Ladson
- Monique Rich - Seabrook Island
- Nelda Owens - Moncks Corner
- Otis Saxby - Jacksonboro
- Pamela Benjamin - Charleston
- Patricia Massey - Isle of Palms
- Patricia Odom - Mount Pleasant
- Patrick Talbott - Huger
- Quincey Magwood - Hollywood
- Ranolph Bradham - Meggett
- Ravi Dudhela - Hanahan
- Richard Nowakowski - Walterboro
- Rober Ashby - Pinopolis
- Robert E. Alleyn - Reevesville
- Robert Ellis - Summerville
- Robert Jenkins - Charleston
- Robert Lackey - Isle of Palms
- Robert W. Ashby - Pinopolis
- Roberta Kiley - Goose Creek
- Ronald Byrd - Charleston
- Ronald Manigo - Walterboro
- Russell Hughes - Charleston
- Scott Longfield - Mount Pleasant
- Sean Brown - Summerville
- Sharon Warren - Isle of Palms
- Suzanne Williams - Isle of Palms
- Theresa Lufkin - Huger
- Tom Lesh - Walterboro
- Tony Webb - Edisto Island
- Tyrone Johnson - Hollywood
- Tyrone Simmons - Saint George
- William Cummings - Goose Creek
- William Joel Strickland - Summerville
- William Rivers - Charleston
- William Walker - Goose Creek
- William White - Goose Creek
- Yang W Chae - Summerville
- Zachary Brown - Saint George
If you didn’t see your name here, it could still be listed on the state’s site, which is updated often. Loftis encourages South Carolinians to visit this website to see if they have unclaimed property waiting for them.
You must provide proof of identity to the treasurer’s office to receive any unclaimed property in your name.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.