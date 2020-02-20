South Carolina bills aimed at protecting firefighters at risk of cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in South Carolina are advocating for more protections when it comes to cancer.
Two new bills have been introduced in the House and Senate that would provide firefighters with a health care benefit plan.
Officials say this is the first time the South Carolina Firefighters' Association and the International Association of Firefighters have pushed for the same legislation.
Brandon Gruber is a firefighter with St. Paul’s Fire District and was diagnosed with breast cancer just a few weeks before Easter in 2019.
Although he had his last chemotherapy treatment in November, he says he wants this issue to be addressed.
“It seems more profound now, it’s happening now to younger firemen and firemen all over the country,” Gruber said."People have bills and families, luckily I don’t have a family because if I wasn’t going to be able to work, how would I be able to be a father? Sometimes the rescuer needs rescuing."
The Firefighter Health Care Benefit Plan would act as a supplementary policy.
The bills would ensure that firefighters receive benefits upon a cancer diagnosis.
Those firefighters would have to have served at least five continuous years in a South Carolina fire department and within 10 years of last date of active service.
Deputy Chief Malcolm Burns with Dorchester County Fire Rescue says his department knows first-hand how the bill would help firefighters.
“In the past three years, our department has had two members, a volunteer member and a paid member, that have battled cancer,” Burns said. “In both situations, both of them have expended all of their leave time through their work, and we had things here to raise money for them.”
Both bills are currently in a committee.
