LOOK HERE: School districts adjust Friday schedules because of weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry school districts announced schedule changes for Friday morning because of predicted inclement weather.
The Williamsburg County School District will operate on a two-hour delay for buses and students Friday, district officials said. Staff will have a one-and-a-half hour delay. All after school programs are canceled Thursday and Friday.
The Georgetown County School District will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Friday, district spokesman Ray White said. Buses will operate on a two-hour delay. Employees are asked to report to work at their regular time if conditions permit. Schools will be staffed at their regular opening times and will provide accommodations to children whose parents must drop them off earlier.
The Orangeburg County School District will also be on a two-hour delay Friday morning. Any event scheduled for Thursday afternoon or evening will go as planned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.