Biden: ‘I think it diminishes our prospect’ of beating Trump if he’s not nominee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that if he’s not the nominee, Democrats may be in trouble in November.
“I think it diminishes our prospect,” Biden said when asked if Democrats can beat President Donald Trump in November if he’s not nominee. “I think there’s three things I think are necessary. The first is beat Donald Trump. Number two, you got to help Democrats up and down the line maintain the House of Represenatives and increase representation in the state legislative body."
The third thing he said was demonstrating a candidate can get things done. He also talked about a plan he has to improve school districts across the country.
“In those school districts, which are basically poor districts, I’d triple the amount of money that they call title one programs to $45 billion,” Biden said. “That raises the salaries of teachers.”
“The other thing I hear a lot about is the environment, particularly in the Lowcountry,” Biden said. “Because like my state of Deleware, which is three feet about sea level, there is grave concern about how we build back to, when these hundred year floods happen every five years or so. We have to build back to not what was but to what it needs to be so we can remain resilient.”
He also addressed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s support for investigations into Biden’s son, Hunter.
“I don’t know what happened to Lindsey. I really don’t,” Biden said. “He did the same thing to John McCain. We were his friends, close friends. He knows me. He said such incredibly nice things about me. He did a video about what a wonderful person I was, talked about how John was his best friend. I don’t know what happened. He knows my son is an incredibly bright guy.”
Biden plans to campaign in South Carolina all next week ahead of the state’s Democratic primary on Feb. 29.
