Driver accused of striking Charleston school crossing guard receives PR bond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver accused of striking a school crossing guard in Charleston and driving had a bond hearing Friday morning.
A judge gave 26-year-old Shareatha Monique Generic Price a personal recognizance bond meaning she doesn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
The victim was also in the courtroom and told the judge she wants to know the motive. Price’s sister also asked the judge for a low bond, saying its a lesson learned. The victim then accepted the apology from the sisters of the suspect.
Price is charged with disregarding a school crossing guard directing traffic and leaving the scene of an accident with minor injuries.
The charges stem from a hit-and-run on Jan. 24 that resulted in minor injuries for a CCSO school crossing officer outside Charleston Charter School for Math and Science at 1002 King St. in Charleston.
“The incident was captured on video and a cellphone image that showed a Honda Civic with paper tags,” the sheriiff’s office said."Over the course of the investigation, deputies researched multiple recently registered vehicles matching the description of the suspect vehicle."
A report states investigators identified a vehicle registered shortly after the incident to a resident of King Street.
