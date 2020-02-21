Bridge replacement in Dorchester County to begin this spring

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has approved a contract to replace the bridge along US 15 over Indian Field Swamp in Dorchester County with a new bridge.
The project is needed because the existing bridge, built in 1928, is load restricted and structurally deficient.
“I am very pleased to see this much needed project moving forward in Dorchester County,” SCDOT Commissioner J. Barnwell Fishburne, who represents the 6th Congressional District, said. “To accelerate construction, SCDOT will be using the design-build method in which the team works under a single contract to provide both the design and construction services.”
SCDOT engineers anticipate bridge construction to begin in April 2020 and the new bridge opening to traffic by mid-July 2020, barring delays due to weather or other unexpected circumstances.
The project is part of SCDOT’s 10-year Strategic Plan using gas tax funds to improve roads and bridges across South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.