CNN to hold two Democratic presidential town halls in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CNN has announced that the network will be holding two nights of town halls in Charleston featuring the leading Democratic presidential candidates.
It will be held at the Memminger Auditorium on Monday and Wednesday.
The town halls are expected to follow the same format as CNN’s previous town halls with candidates taking questions from a moderator and the audience.
In addition, Michael Bloomberg is expected to participate in the event.
CNN released the following schedule of events:
Bloomberg will appear at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 9 p.m. ET. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will kick off Wednesday town halls at 7 p.m. ET, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 8 p.m. ET, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 p.m. ET and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET.
