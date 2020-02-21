Deputies: Man charged with DUI after driving through yard, hitting shed on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged with DUI after driving through a yard and hitting another person’s fence and shed on James Island Thursday night, according to an incident report.
George Baker, 45, has been charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
A man in the area of Dills Bluff Road and Fort Johnson Road called dispatchers around 11:35 p.m. Thursday night to report that a car had driven through his yard and then hit a neighbor’s fence and shed.
The caller told deputies the driver later identified as Baker got out of the car and ran away toward Peregrine Drive, according to the incident report.
A deputy later found Baker near Peregrine and Bob White Drive and asked him to put his hands in the air. Baker then began to lose his balance and also had grass stains on his pants and was missing a shoe, the report stated.
When Baker declined the field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest for suspected DUI with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot eyes, the report stated.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.