DHEC accepting public comments on proposed N. Charleston apartment complex through Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In recent decades, a largely wooded wetland area of North Charleston has gained a substantial industrial presence. Now, a property located near the Mercedes-Benz Vans facility could become home to hundreds of people.
A residential complex called Broadstone Ingleside is in the works for a roughly 24-acre site along Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
Filings from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show that Alliance Realty Partners, LLC filed an application involving stormwater, wastewater, and water permits for the project, which is expected to be built half a mile north of Weber Boulevard.
The agency is accepting public comment about the proposed development at its website.
Broadstone Ingleside is slated to include 13 buildings, a dog park, an amenity center, and a pool. A total of 336 apartments are envisioned, according to the website for Ingleside.
DHEC is accepting public comment regarding the project until through Sunday.
