Gamecocks grind out win over LSU

GAMECHANGER The Gamecocks powered out of halftime with a 11-2 opening to the third quarter, capitalizing on LSU turnovers and quick missed shots and scoring eight of those 11 points in the paint. KEY STAT South Carolina shot 72.7 percent (8-of-11) in the third quarter with forwards Aliyah Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan combining for 15 of the 20 points in the period. NOTABLES