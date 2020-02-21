Hornets signs CofC alum Joe Chealey to 10-day contract

A native of Orlando, Florida, Chealey was a four-year collegiate player at the College of Charleston in South Carolina (2013-2018) and had career averages of 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. As a junior, he was named to the First-team ALL-CAA and was seventh in the conference in scoring (18.0) and fifth in assists. (3.7).