Hot first half leads Camels past Bucs Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Campbell shot nearly 61-percent and saw 14 points from Jordan Whitfield in the first half in building a lead the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team was unable to overcome Thursday night, falling in Big South play, 66-51 from Buccaneer Field House.
Campbell (14-14, 5-11 Big South) finished the night at .519 from the floor and had four player in double figures while Charleston Southern (13-15, 7-9 Big South) was led by another 18-point and 10-rebound double-double from Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
Deontaye Buskey (16) and Ty Jones (12) also finished the night in double figures and slowed down the Camel attack in the closing 20 minutes, but the Bucs shot 28-percent on the night in the loss.
Fleming secured his Big South-leading 11th double-double in the loss as the Bucs and Camels split the regular season series.
How It Happened
- Campbell shot .607 from the floor in the first half and got 14 points off the bench from Jordan Whitfield to grab a 41-21 lead at the half
- Charleston Southern cut into the margin a handful of times in the second half but every time the Bucs got it to 14, the Camels had an answer
- Deontaye Buskey scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as well as four rebounds and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line
- Campbell had four players in double figures – Whitfield (16), Cory Gensler (14), Cedric Henderon (10) and Trey Spencer (10) while the Bucs got double figures nights from Fleming (18), Buskey (16) and Jones (12)
News and Notes
- Fleming secured his 11th double-double on the season with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds
- Deontaye Buskey (16) and Ty Jones (12) also finished the night in double figures for the Bucs
- Buskey tied his career-high with seven rebounds doing so at Longwood earlier this month
- The Bucs made a season-high 20 free throws on the night with Fleming, Buskey and Bowser hitting all their attempts and Louis hitting 3-of-4 and Jones knocking down 6-of-8
Up Next
Charleston Southern gets a full week before closing the regular season Thursday night at home against Gardner-Webb and Saturday afternoon at Presbyterian. Tipoff for Senior Night next Thursday is slated for 7:30 PM from Buccaneer Field House.