How new grant for Berkeley Co. schools can help preserve history of small-town South Carolina

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - Google is awarding technology grants for six schools in the Berkeley County School district and one wants to use the funding to start a museum-like exhibit about rural Berkeley County.
The funding totals more than $106,600, split across Bowen’s Corner Elementary, Macedonia Middle, Cross Middle/High, Hanahan Middle, Timberland High and Cane Bay High Schools.
Cross Middle/High school will be using more than $37,000 on technology for a project aimed at capturing and preserving the history of rural Cross.
“Even when you look through cross history now, there’s slim to none to what our students can look for to call their own,” 8th grade teacher Joni Perkins said. “By knowing where they come from and what can come out of cross it gives him that motivation to be proud from where they are, to be proud of the school they go to.”
The project will allow 7th and 8th graders to use new laser cutters, touchscreen tables, tablets and more to present their findings to the community as a museum.
“I felt like with this project and the Google grant and everything we’re working towards, we will really get a chance to develop those skills and take those steps in a way that they haven’t in school before,” Assistant Principal Charlie Sweeney said.
The students have already begun thinking about what they want to do.
“My idea for the project actually, is to make a VR program where you’re walking through cross like you’re watching it being built,” 8th-grader Domenic Cruse said.
Among other schools receiving the funding, Bowen’s Corner Elementary will fund a robotics program, Timberland High wants to continue providing internet hotspots to students in need and Hanahan Middle will use the money to improve the school’s program for English language learners.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.