John Legend to visit Charleston, Orangeburg for Warren campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Musician John Legend is scheduled to visit the Palmetto State next week in campaign stops for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The events are scheduled for Wednesday, according to Warren's website.
Legend and Warren will appear in Orangeburg Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at South Carolina State University at a specific location to be announced, according to Warren’s site. Doors open for the event at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Then at 6:15 p.m., Legend and Warren will appear at the Charleston Music Hall. Doors open for the event at 4:45 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public, so feel free to bring your friends and family along.
Tickets are not required for either appearance, but the site states an RSVP is strongly encouraged.
Admission will be first come, first served.
Warren will then appear in Charleston at 10 p.m. Wednesday at a CNN town hall event at the Memminger Auditorium in Charleston.
Legend tweeted last month he intended to vote for the Massachusetts senator in the California primary.
Legend plans to launch a Bigger Love tour beginning in August.
