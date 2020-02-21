$25k per year for life winning lottery ticket sold in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth $25,000 per year for life was recently purchased in Goose Creek.
The ticket was sold at the Circle K on Red Bank Road, and matched the first five numbers in Thursday’s drawing. The winner will decide between $25,000 per year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000.
The winning ticket numbers are below:
24 - 27 - 36 - 41 – 47 Lucky Ball: 2
Lottery officials ask the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe location until they are ready to come forward and claim the prize. They have 180 days to come forward.
The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
