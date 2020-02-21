Law enforcement investigating after shots fired at Dorchester Co. strip mall

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement is investigating after shots were fired at a Dorchester County strip mall early Friday morning.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. Deputies were seen canvassing the parking lot of the strip mall in the 900 block of Bacons Bridge Road with flashlights.
The glass on the front door of a business in the strip mall had also been broken out, but its unclear if that came from the gunfire or by some other means.
Crime scene tape is also up in the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
