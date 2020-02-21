Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck, trapped underneath vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck then trapped underneath a vehicle in North Charleston.
North Charleston police said it happened around 7:36 p.m. when officers responded to Remount Road near Pullman Street for a collision involving a pedestrian in the roadway.
“Officers located the collision and found that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, was trapped underneath, and sustained significant injuries as a result,” NCPD officials said."The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment."
A report states the investigation of the collision forced the closure of lanes of Remount Road for a period of time, and the roadway has since been reopened.
The incident remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.