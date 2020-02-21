Police arrest 2nd suspect in downtown Charleston mosque vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the vandalism to a downtown Charleston mosque in late January.
Casey Logan Delre, 20, of Waterstone Lane is charged with malicious injury to a place of worship. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday.
Hailey Riddle, 18, is already facing charges in connection with the incident.
Police say the vandalism was found on Jan 19 and Jan. 30 at the King Street mosque. The vandalism consisted of the words “Utterly Blessed” on the north side of the building written in pink and blue paint.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said tips to Crime Stoppers helped investigators.
The incident on Jan. 30 was the second case of vandalism to the building in two weeks, police said.
