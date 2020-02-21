Police searching for suspect after woman killed in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in a shooting in North Charleston Thursday night.
At 6:02 p.m., police responded to the area of 2090 Pine Ridge Circle in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a female victim lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
Authorities say officers and responding paramedics attempting to save the victim’s life but police say they were unsuccessful and the victim succumbed to her injuries.
“The suspect fled from the scene and he is described as a black male wearing a black jacket,” NCPD officials said.
