Report: Man breaks into Orangeburg City Hall, steals $30 from donation box

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested a 58-year-old man accused of breaking into Orangeburg City Hall and stealing $30 from a donation box.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrested Thomas Lush Jr. of Orangeburg and charged him with burglary.
His arrest stems from an incident on the morning of Feb. 15 when an employee coming into work at City Hall noticed a broken window where a pallet was propped up against the building.
Investigators say the city administrator’s office had been burglarized. Officers found $2.28 in coins beneath the window and three drops of blood.
Employees said a donation box containing $30 was missing from donation box for an Alzheimer’s disease fund.
