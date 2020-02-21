SCDOT approves contract to replace Dorchester County bridge

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has approved a contract to replace a bridge in Dorchester County.
The bridge along US-15 over Indian Field Swamp is currently load restricted and structurally deficient. It was built in 1928.
“I am very pleased to see this much needed project moving forward in Dorchester County,” SCDOT Commissioner J. Barnwell Fishburne, representing the 6th Congressional District said. “To accelerate construction, SCDOT will be using the design-build method in which the team works under a single contract to provide both the design and construction services.”
SCDOT engineers expect bridge construction to begin in April with a completion date of mid-July 2020.
The project is part of the agency’s 10-year plan to use gas tax funds to improve roads and bridges across the state.
