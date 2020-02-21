School crossing guard hit by driver who fled: ‘I forgive her’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County school crossing guard hit by a driver who didn’t stop said Friday she forgives that driver.
The suspect, 26-year old Shareatha Price, turned herself in Thursday to Charleston County deputies.
Investigators say on Jan. 24, the crossing guard, Hattie Brown, was directing traffic outside the Charleston County Charter School of Math and Science.
Deputies say Price initially stopped for the crossing guard, but then ignored the stop sign and then started driving. Investigators say Price’s car hit Brown and nudged her out of the way before driving off.
Deputies say surveillance video of the incident helped them identify the car and suspect.
Brown, who wore a back brace in bond court, says she is still hurting from the hit and run.
“I’m hurting but I tell God thank you no matter what I go through," Brown said after court. "I tell God thank you because it could have been worse, He’s the one that can take me through.”
Brown says she is grateful to the community and the sheriff’s office.
"Thank you for helping apprehend this person," Brown said. "I can't say thank you enough, but deep in my heart I can say thank you Lord because it could have been worse. Somebody's child could have been gone, that's all I have to say."
Price is charged with disregarding a school guard directing traffic and hit and run with minor personal injury.
The judge set a public recognizance bond for Price, which means she doesn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail. The judge made that decision based in part on the fact that Price has no prior criminal record.
