Some West Ashley eighth-graders could start their day on high school campus next year

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - All West Ashley middle school students will be going to school on the same campus next year, and in a letter sent to parents Thursday, new details outline those plans.
“Some eighth graders will likely start their days with homeroom and class at West Ashley High School,” the letter stated. “Ample adult supervision will be onsite to ensure a safe, conductive learning envirnoment."
The Charleston County School board approved the plan last month to merge both West Ashley middle schools on to the brand new C.E. Williams Middle School campus, which is being built next to West Ashley High School. Trailers will have to be brought in, at least temporarily, to accommodate all the grades.
“At this time, it appears only five portables with two classrooms each will be needed and that no core classes (English, math, science, or social studies) classes will be housed in portables,” the letter stated. “Electives and intervention courses are currently scheduled to be housed in the portables.”
Sixth, seventh, and most eighth grade classes will be located inside C.E. William’s main building, and all eighth graders will eat lunch and have their afternoon classes there too. They will also all have access to advanced academic programs along with electives, including band, drama, and Spanish.
School start times are also set to be staggered to alleviate traffic congestion.
Kevin Smith, the current C.E. Williams Middle principal, has been selected as lead principal of the new school and Maite Porter, the current West Ashley Middle principal, as principal.
The school district is also planning four meetings next week to talk with parents and students about the plans.
Last month, two state lawmakers sent letters to the South Carolina Department of Revenue asking for an investigation into the controversial decision to merge middle schools in West Ashley.
