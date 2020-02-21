Summerville using app to scan social media posts from residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville is the only town in the state to use an artificial technology app this year called “Zencity.”
The app tracks what residents are looking at all over social media.
The app scans through all social media outlets like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, to collect data on what people are engaging with most and what they like to see on their feed.
The Town of Summerville says in the last year they have seen that people interact most with police or public safety-related posts, as well as anything to do with traffic and roads.
Town officials also say it was successful in helping the town to make data-driven decisions, like addressing flooding by seeing how many people are talking about certain areas, that they plan to buy it again next year.
The yearly cost of the app is $21,000.
Town council will discuss some economic development tools the city has tried out over the last year at a workshop Friday. It starts at 9 a.m. Friday at Wampee Conference Center.
The workshop is open to the public.
