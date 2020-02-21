Sunshine returns, cold weather sticks around!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wet weather from yesterday moved out early this morning but cold weather will stick around to wrap up the work week. Expect the sky to turn sunny today but temperatures will only climb into the mid 40s this afternoon. It will be a breezy day making it feel like the 30s through the afternoon. The wind will calm down tonight and the sky will be clear. This will lead to a very cold morning on Saturday with lows in the 20s for all inland areas. Along the coast temperatures will drop down to the low to mid 30s. Sunshine will continue tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s, low to mid 60s are expected Sunday.