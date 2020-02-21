Teens accused of cyberbullying girl with special needs now facing criminal charges

“Fairfield High School students caught going out of their way to be kind are being rewarded each month thanks to a partnership with local salon House of Beauty. A new recognition program called Beauties Against Bullying encourages students to show empathy toward others. The goal is to have this positive behavior extend beyond the school day. Student nominees are entered in a monthly drawing for recognition and prizes, including a T-shirt and gift from House of Beauty. Assistant Principal Rebecca Salyers oversees the program.”